Russell Brand Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 6 More Women

Russell Brand has been accused of sexual misconduct by 6 more women ... just days after he was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

The UK-based news outlet The Times released a bombshell report on Thursday ... after holding off publishing it during Brand's criminal trial.

According to the outlet, the new allegations against Brand span from 2005 to 2015. The most recent allegation brought up during Brand's criminal trial was in 2009 ... so some of these accusations are much more recent.

One woman says she was approached by Brand at a music festival in 2005 and offered money for sex ... while another says she was in a situationship with Brand -- until he allegedly told her to lick his toilet seat. She claims he "seemed pissed off" when she refused.

A third woman says Brand allegedly wouldn't stop having sex with her ... even though she claims she told him he was hurting her.

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