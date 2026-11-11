Meta Takes Down Russell Brand's Instagram After Rape Conviction

Sorry, No Social Media for Sexual Predators

Russell Brand's Instagram has been taken down just days after he was convicted and sentenced for rape and sexual assault.

Someone posted on Brand's X account -- which is still active -- a notice from Meta saying the actor's Instagram had been disabled for going against the platform's Community Standards.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to TMZ that his account was taken down because it "violates our policies."

We're told Brand violated the Account Integrity policy, specifically ... which states Meta will restrict or disable accounts that "engage in off-platform activity that can lead to harm."

The policy says this includes accounts owned by convicted sex offenders -- so Brand fits the bill.

It's unclear who posted on Brand's behalf, considering he's been sentenced to 10 years and 6 months behind bars.