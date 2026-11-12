Brooklyn Building Collapse: New Video Shows Horrifying Scene From Inside

The terrifying moment a Brooklyn building partially collapsed was caught on a Ring camera ... showing a massive cloud of dust and debris swallowing everything in its path.

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The video, shared by News 12 New York, reveals the chaos unfolding Wednesday afternoon in the Flatbush neighborhood ... as debris comes crashing down just outside the doorway, sending thick clouds of dust billowing past the camera.

Within seconds, the camera's view is almost completely obscured ... leaving behind a thick gray haze.

Play video content Video: Brooklyn Building Collapses, Firefighters Search for Possible Survivors Trapped Inside CNN/WABC

As TMZ previously reported ... the three-story building collapsed into a neighboring construction site near Flatbush and Bedford Avenues shortly after 4 PM Wednesday, setting off a massive emergency response.

The disaster has left multiple people dead and many injured ... with firefighters combing through the rubble for anyone who may still be trapped.