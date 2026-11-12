8 People Dead, 17 Others Injured in NYC Building Collapse, Pregnant Woman Survives
NYC Building Collapse At Least 8 Dead, 17 Injured ... Pregnant Woman Survives
The massive building collapse Wednesday in NYC claimed the lives of at least eight people and left at least 17 others injured, including 3 firefighters and 7 kids, officials said, but a pregnant woman survived.
The New York Fire Department said the apartment building -- established in the 1930s in Flatbush, Brooklyn -- crumbled to the ground Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.
According to the FDNY, firefighters raced to the scene, searching for survivors in the rubble. Firefighters pulled people to safety along with a 6-month pregnant woman. Her husband was seen crying tears of joy while embracing another person upon learning that his wife was alive.
During their search efforts, firefighters discovered several people dead and 17 injured, with some in critical condition, the FDNY said. The agency noted that 7 of the victims were children, with several other people unaccounted for.
FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the number of victims could change “by the minute” as the operation -- expected to take days -- moves forward. Bonsignore also vowed to "look until we find everybody,” adding that construction workers -- who were inside the building at the time -- were among the victims.