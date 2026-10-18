Ecuador Priest Dies After Massive Crucifix Falls on Him During Livestreamed Mass

A Catholic priest in Ecuador has died after a massive crucifix came crashing down on him in the middle of a church service ... and the terrifying accident was captured on a livestream.

Catholic priest Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was killed when a crucifix fell on him during a service in Ecuador. Congregants tried to help, but he died from his injuries. https://t.co/u2b4DaZPok @Breaking911

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Guayaquil on Saturday, when roughly 27 minutes into the livestreamed service the large wooden cross mounted behind the altar suddenly came loose and fell onto him.

The service was being broadcast live online, and footage captured the shocking moment the crucifix toppled forward ... striking the priest near the altar as he addressed worshippers.

The sudden collapse brought the service to an abrupt halt, with people inside the church reacting to the horrifying scene and rushing to help.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed Sánchez Molinari's death Sunday in a statement to Instagram, mourning the loss of the parish priest and offering condolences to his loved ones and fellow members of the religious community.

Sánchez Molinari served as pastor of the church and was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Catholic religious order.