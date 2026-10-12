Carrot Top Attends Church With Mother in Las Vegas Amid Recovery

Mom's Helping Me Keep the Faith After Hospitalization!!!

Play video content Video: Carrot Top @ Church BACKGRID

Carrot Top is keeping family close as he continues recovering from his recent suicide attempt ... going to church with his mother by his side.

The comedian was spotted Sunday in Las Vegas with his mom, Dona Wood ... she's been helping him out, driving him around following his hospitalization.

Video shows Carrot Top walking alongside Dona outside the church, sporting his signature fiery red hair, a green plaid shirt, and ripped jeans.

His mom wore a light pink top and brown pants, carrying a black handbag as the two made their way down the sidewalk.

At one point, Carrot Top flashes a smile as he walks ahead of the group ... with several other people accompanying the mother-son duo.

As TMZ previously reported ... Carrot Top was also spotted attending church last Sunday, marking one of his first public appearances since his hospitalization.

TMZ broke the story ... the longtime Vegas performer was rushed to the hospital last month after attempting to take his own life.

We later learned he had suffered a suspected overdose involving prescription medication.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top 911 Caller Pleads With Him To 'Stay Awake' After Suicide Attempt Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

TMZ also obtained the harrowing 911 audio from the incident ... in which a frantic caller said Carrot Top was barely conscious and struggling to breathe near his pool, repeatedly pleading with him to "stay awake" as paramedics rushed to his home.

Now, it appears his mom is making sure he's got some extra support as he gets back into his routine.