Carrot Top Is Communicating With Family, Doing Better

Carrot Top is making some strides in his recovery and reaching back out to loved ones ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to the comedian tells TMZ ... Carrot is now communicating and talking with his family.

The insider told us earlier ... the comedian was released from the hospital and has returned home.

The source added that the stand-up artist was "doing well" and feeling better.

As you know ... TMZ broke the news of CT's suicide attempt at his Las Vegas home.

A police report previously obtained by TMZ said cops responding to the call found Carrot unconscious by his backyard pool.

Before they arrived, the comedian's 911 caller -- a woman who went to Carrot's home to check in on him -- discovered him awake but said he kept passing out.

Even scarier ... she told dispatch that Carrot was turning blue.