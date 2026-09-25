Carrot Top Cancels Vegas Shows for Next 3 Weeks Amid Hospitalization

Carrot Top has canceled his Las Vegas shows for the next three weeks as he remains hospitalized following a suicide attempt ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the performances tell TMZ ... the comedian's shows at the Luxor's Atrium Showroom have been called off as he continues receiving medical care in the hospital.

As TMZ previously reported ... Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized last Friday following a suspected overdose involving prescription pills.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top 911 Caller Pleads With Him To 'Stay Awake' After Suicide Attempt Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

A 911 caller told dispatchers Carrot Top was barely conscious and struggling to breathe, repeatedly pleading for him to "stay awake." He was transported to a Las Vegas hospital by private ambulance.

Carrot Top's rep later said he was awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve while surrounded by family and loved ones. The comedian has also been joking with medical staff and reading messages from fans, according to his rep.

The latest cancellations come after his Friday, Saturday and Monday night shows were called off last week.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top Accuser Brian Evans Pushes Back On Claims Against Him Youtube/ Brian Evans

The hospitalization came amid a turbulent week for the 61-year-old comedian who has the longest-running residency in Vegas. Just days earlier, his legal team accused a man involved in a separate legal dispute of trying to extort Carrot Top with a $2 million settlement demand.

The man denied threatening to release any video and said he never blamed Carrot Top for the hospitalization.