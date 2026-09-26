Carrot Top Reportedly Doing Better, Released From Hospital

Good news for Carrot Top ... the comedian has reportedly been released from the hospital and is feeling better.

Citing a source, PEOPLE reported Friday night that Carrot is now at "home with his family and doing well."

As TMZ first reported ... Carrot attempted suicide and was in critical condition after authorities received a call for a "suspected overdose" at his Las Vegas home on September 18.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, cops responded to the scene and discovered Carrot — breathing but unconscious -- next to a pool in his backyard.

The report says Carrot’s manager had informed the funnyman about a published news article, stating that Carrot had been sexually inappropriate.

Carrot responded by saying that his show was going to be over ... and he hoped a third party and her daughter would be “okay without him,” according to police.

Play video content Video: Carrot Top 911 Caller Pleads With Him To 'Stay Awake' After Suicide Attempt Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept

Carrot then allegedly texted the manager, saying he was “Done.” Police say the manager couldn't get back in touch with Carrot so he contacted the authorities to go to Carrot's home.

A woman who went to check on Carrot also called 911, and you can hear her frantic voice on dispatch audio saying that Carrot was awake but "passing out," with his eyes rolling back and his face turning blue.