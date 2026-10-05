Carrot Top Spotted at Church Weeks After Attempting Suicide

Carrot Top was seen for the first time since his hospitalization after he took a bunch of pills in an attempt to take his life.

The comedian, who looked in good spirits, was seen at the St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Carrot wore a sky blue shirt and blue jeans while waiting in line to speak with the priest.

As TMZ first reported, Carrot was hospitalized in September after a suicide attempt at his Las Vegas home. He was rushed to the hospital, where he stayed under doctors’ care for several days.

The attempt came as CT deals with a court battle with a former pal, Brian Evans, over an alleged sexually explicit video of the comedian. Carrot’s lawyers accused Brian of extortion, which Brian adamantly denied.