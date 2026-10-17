Pope Leo Will Be Released From Hospital Today After Lung Cancer Surgery

UPDATE

Play video content Video: Pope Leo Leaves Hospital CNN

6:42 AM PT -- Pope Leo XIV was just spotted walking out of Gemelli Hospital in Italy, with a big security detail around him ... as a massive crowd wished him well just outside the front doors.

Good news for Pope Leo XIV ... the pontiff is set to be released Saturday from the hospital after a four-day stay during which he received lung cancer surgery, according to the Vatican.

The Vatican also announced that the Pope won't miss out on his traditional Sunday blessing from St. Peter’s Square.

As you know, the 71-year-old Leo had surgery on his right lung after doctors spotted what appeared to be a cancerous nodule. During the procedure, doctors confirmed it was adenocarcinoma, a very common lung cancer.

Leo's personal physician and surgeon gave the pope the green light to be released, saying he was "fit for discharge from the hospital” based on blood test results and a chest X-ray, as well as an assessment of his clinical condition.

According to the Vatican, Leo will exit the hospital in the early afternoon to return to St. Peter's Square for Sunday's blessing ceremony.