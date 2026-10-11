Pope Leo XIV to Undergo Surgery After Doctors Discover Lung Tumor

Pope Leo XIV is facing a health scare ... revealing doctors found a growth on his lung, and he'll be going under the knife in the coming days.

The 71-year-old pontiff shared the news Sunday with thousands of Catholics gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, explaining the nodule was discovered during a recent medical examination.

The good news? Leo says doctors caught it "at a very early stage" and the growth is localized ... but they still believe surgery is the best course of action.

The pope says he's following their advice and plans to have the growth removed this week. It's unclear whether the nodule is cancerous.

According to the Vatican, Leo is expected to spend about a week recovering in the hospital following the procedure.

The announcement marks the first major health scare of Leo's papacy, which began in May 2025 following the death of Pope Francis, who battled a series of health problems in his final years.

Despite the upcoming surgery, Leo's November trip to South America is still on the books.