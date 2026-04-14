Rep. Dan Meuser is Team Trump in Feud With Pope, Pontiff Should Stay in His Lane

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Congressman Dan Meuser made some solid points in the beef between Donald Trump and Pope Leo ... and the Rep. from Pennsylvania is pretty much Team Trump.

Charlie asked him squarely -- who does he ride with -- and Meuser didn't hold back. On foreign policy, he thinks the Pope had a narrow view of peace when he condemned the war in Iran. He says there's virtue in peace through strength, and worries what would have happened in WWII if everyone followed the Pope's philosophy.

Meuser also felt it was curious the Pope wasn't condemning the atrocities in Iran, where leaders slaughtered tens of thousands of their own people.

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Senator Pete Ricketts, by contrast, was crickets when it came to taking a side. He's aware of the beef, but he doesn't want to be forced to choose -- he says it's like having to choose between your mother and your father.