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TMZDC Staff Starts Today!!!

TMZDC Hey Everyone, We're Here!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Our TMZDC staff is now ensconced in Washington, D.C. and open for business!

Our 3 intrepid producers -- Charlie Cotton, Jacob Wasserman and Jakson Buhaj -- are working The Hill. They arrived over the weekend and their first day on the job was supposed to be today -- when members of Congress return from their 2-week break.

Politicians On Spring Break
Launch Gallery
Politicians On Spring Break Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Turns out ... members of the House aren't coming back to work until Tuesday -- gotta make sure they get 2 full weeks off, right?

So we're in D.C. ... on the hunt for good stories. We're also going to explore the intersection between pop culture and politics. We have a lot in store in that department!

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TAKES US ON A TOUR!!!
TMZ.com

So lawmakers and staffers in D.C., look for Jacob, Charlie and Jakson. They are nice enough guys, generally smart and sometimes even charming.

And check out their end-of-day show on YouTube, Twitter, Insta, Facebook and TikTok. They'll be sitting at the TMZ card table to give you the lowdown on what they discovered. Yeah, we don't have an office, but the card table cost $350!

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