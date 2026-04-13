TMZDC Staff Starts Today!!!

Our TMZDC staff is now ensconced in Washington, D.C. and open for business!

Our 3 intrepid producers -- Charlie Cotton, Jacob Wasserman and Jakson Buhaj -- are working The Hill. They arrived over the weekend and their first day on the job was supposed to be today -- when members of Congress return from their 2-week break.

Turns out ... members of the House aren't coming back to work until Tuesday -- gotta make sure they get 2 full weeks off, right?

So we're in D.C. ... on the hunt for good stories. We're also going to explore the intersection between pop culture and politics. We have a lot in store in that department!

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So lawmakers and staffers in D.C., look for Jacob, Charlie and Jakson. They are nice enough guys, generally smart and sometimes even charming.