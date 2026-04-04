Senator Alex Padilla Takes in Dodgers Game in Washington D.C.

It's One, Two, Three Strikes You're Out!!!

When it comes to tracking members of Congress, it's like selling real estate ... it's all about LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

We got this pic of California Senator Alex Padilla Saturday at a Dodger game. That piqued our interest ... another senator bailing on D.C. as thousands of federal workers go without pay.

But the Dodgers were playing the Washington Nationals, and the game went down in D.C. ... exactly where Padilla and his 534 colleagues should be until the government is reopened.

He had great seats ... behind the dugout. Another Dodger fan who was nearby said he didn't seem in a great mood ... he wasn't smiling much, even though his team won 10-5.

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