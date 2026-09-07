10 Dead After Firework Display Erupts at Mexico Festival, 64 Injured

A fireworks explosion at a religious festival in Mexico has left at least 10 people dead and 64 injured ... and shocking images show the terrifying moments after the celebration erupted into chaos.

The fatal blast happened Saturday night in Santa María Canchesdá, in the State of Mexico, during festivities honoring Our Lady of Light.

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The explosion involved pyrotechnic material stored near the church. The blast reportedly caused part of a structure and a wall to collapse, trapping people underneath, according to local outlets.

Two priests were among those injured, while children and elderly people were also reportedly taken to hospitals.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and spent hours searching the wreckage and transporting victims for treatment. Authorities are now investigating what caused the fireworks to explode.