Cargo Jet Catches Fire During Emergency Landing at LAX

Scary moment at LAX ... a DHL cargo jet caught fire during an emergency landing ... and it's all on video.

The fiery landing went down Wednesday night around 11 PM as the DHL plane arrived in Los Angeles from Phoenix ... and flames were shooting out from underneath the fuselage when the massive jet touched down ... with fire burning as the plane screeched down the runway.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS OUT OF LAX!



A DHL Boeing 737-800(BDSF), operated by Kalitta Charters II as flight KII1814 from Phoenix, appears to have experienced a brake lockup upon landing, resulting in an explosion and tire fire.



The aircraft is currently still on Runway 25L as emergency… pic.twitter.com/7LAIaFOpEa @airlinevideos

It's unclear what caused the fire ... but several loud pops were heard upon landing, and the pilot indicated to air traffic control that the brakes locked up and there were tire failures.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene ... with firefighters dousing the flames, which appeared to be burning near the left-rear landing gear.