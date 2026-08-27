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Cargo Jet Catches Fire During Emergency Landing at LAX

DHL Cargo Plane Catches Fire During Emergency Landing

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Scary moment at LAX ... a DHL cargo jet caught fire during an emergency landing ... and it's all on video.

The fiery landing went down Wednesday night around 11 PM as the DHL plane arrived in Los Angeles from Phoenix ... and flames were shooting out from underneath the fuselage when the massive jet touched down ... with fire burning as the plane screeched down the runway.

It's unclear what caused the fire ... but several loud pops were heard upon landing, and the pilot indicated to air traffic control that the brakes locked up and there were tire failures.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene ... with firefighters dousing the flames, which appeared to be burning near the left-rear landing gear.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

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