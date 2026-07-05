Fourth of July Crowds Spark Chaos in Newport Beach, Major Police Presence
Fourth of July Chaos Sparks Up in Newport Beach
What started as a day of fireworks and beach parties turned into hours of mayhem in Newport Beach ... with massive crowds, mounted police, fights spilling into the streets, and damage outside several local spots.
Videos circulating on social media show officers on horseback patrolling packed stretches of the beach as thousands of Fourth of July revelers flooded the area.
Other clips capture police rushing into large crowds to break up fights while partygoers scattered in every direction.
The chaos didn't stop at the sand ... outside bars and homes in the city's popular nightlife district, videos appear to show fireworks bursting among crowds that have poured into the streets.
Witnesses online described the evening as a tense atmosphere while law enforcement worked to regain control.
Police maintained a heavy presence throughout the evening, with mounted units, patrol officers and additional resources responding as crowds swelled well into the night. Multiple videos also show officers making detentions as spectators looked on.
It's not yet clear exactly how many arrests were made or whether anyone suffered serious injuries. We've reached out to Newport PD for more info.
For many visitors, the Fourth of July ended with fireworks ... for Newport Beach police, it ended with crowd control, cleanup and a holiday night they'll likely remember for all the wrong reasons.