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Skydiver Crashes Into Tent During Folsom Pro Rodeo, on Video

Folsom Pro Rodeo Skydiver Crashes Into Tent in Shocking Vid ... Jumps Very Next Day

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Skydiver Slams Into Tent at Folsom Pro Rodeo, Wild Video Shows
Krista Nicole Hefner via Storyful

A skydiver who crashed into a rodeo event earlier this week got right back on the bull after the unintended smackdown ... jumping the very next day.

Here's the deal ... during the Folsom Pro Rodeo event in Northern California on Thursday, video captured a skydiver missing his target area -- smacking into a pop-up tent providing some shade for attendees.

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Krista Nicole Hefner via Storyful

The jumper seemingly hit the structure hard ... but a spokesperson for the rodeo, Adam Frick, tells TMZ the tent actually helped cushion the jumper's fall.

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The skydiver -- who Frick calls Ross -- was totally fine ... addressing the crowd just 10-15 minutes after his fall where he waved to everyone.

Not only that, but Frick says Ross jumped on Friday, the very next day, without incident ... and he will jump on Saturday as well.

We know this ain't Ross' first rodeo ... but we're still wishing him luck on this one. Heads up, everyone!

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