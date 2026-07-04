Famous Faces Under Fireworks
4th of July 2026 Famous Faces Under Fireworks!!!
Published
This 4th of July, the fireworks are bound to be as big and bright as Hollywood's shining stars ... and you know A-listers from America and beyond love living it up under the lights.
Celebs like Ice Spice, Jack Wright, and Tana Mongeau have all popped a pose underneath some showstopping displays ... and in honor of our nation's 250th birthday, we've rounded up all the best flashy photos of stars taking in the bangin' beauty of fireworks!
Check out our gallery to see all the other famous faces under the fireworks ... including Lil Nas X, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more!
Happy birthday, America!!!