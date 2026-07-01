Pamela Anderson's Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 59th Birthday

Nothing kicks off the month of July like hot shots of the biggest blonde bombshell of the '90s ... and of course we're talking about none other than the legendary Pamela Anderson!

Check out the gallery ... 59 has never looked so fine ... and we doubt it ever will.

Pam can still rock those sexy suits ... just like she did back in day on the OG "Baywatch." Brooks and Livvy, take notes!

Feast your eyes ... this former Playboy model looks hotter than a grill on summer's day in her tight-fitting silver bathing suit that accentuates all the curves we've known and loved for almost the last four decades!

Even now, Pamela stuns in gorgeous green dresses like this one here.