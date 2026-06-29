Nicole Scherzinger Hot Shots To Celebrate her 48th Birthday

"Don't Hold Your Breath" if you're waiting for Nicole Scherzinger's to start showing her age ... because she's celebrating 48 years old and still killin' it in the looks department!

Check out the gallery! The Pussycat Dolls lead singer is popping off all the "Buttons," and letting us drool over that sexy summer bod.

Whether it's singing on stage, judging on 'X-Factor,' acting on the silver screen ... or doing hot yoga poses on the beach, we're always happy to be stunned by Nicole's bikini shots.

Take this lovely little sample as proof ... Nicole's loving life wrapped in light blue, from the bikini, to the water, to the sky ... this is what a hot summer birthday for a hot summer body is meant to look like.