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Lele Pons Hot Shots -- Sizzle Into Her Big 3-0 Birthday!

Lele Pons Hot Shots ... Sizzle Into Her Big 3-0!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lele Pons Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lele Pons Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Lele Pons is celebrating another hot year around the sun, so we've whipped up her sexiest shots -- you're in for some fun 🤩

From fire orange hair to white-hot bikinis, this Venezuela native broke out as a star on Vine, and years later she's still looking mighty fine!

Make a wish, 'cuz this revealing bikini shot topped off with a lit cupcake isn't the only batch of cakes you're about to take in ...

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We've done the heavy lifting so you can kick back on your Thirsty Thursday ... check out the gallery!

Happy Birthday, Lele!

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