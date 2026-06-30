Bella Thorne's Sexy Summer Getaway

Bella Thorne is keeping things spicy south of the border ... trekking down to Los Cabos for a Mexican getaway ... and making sure to pack her sex appeal.

Check out these photos of Bella in Cabo ... she's busting out some sexy swimwear for beach days and yacht excursions ... soaking in the sun and having tons of fun.

Bella's down in Mexico with her fiancé Mark Emms ... and they look like they're enjoying all Cabo has to offer ... including a boat trip to see the famous arch, known locally as "El Arco."

Her name translates to "beautiful" in Spanish ... and one look through our gallery proves she's definitely living up to her billing.