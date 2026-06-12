Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Goes Topless For Sun-Soaked Vacation Pics

Meadow Walker isn't afraid to drop the top ... but we're not talking convertibles ... she's sharing topless photos.

The 27-year-old turned heads in a series of sun-soaked snaps posted on social media, including one shot where she ditched her bikini top and strategically covered herself with her hands while posing for the camera.

Paul Walker's daughter kept things playful, too ... flashing a cheeky expression and covering her mouth in mock shock as she soaked up the sunshine.

In another pic, she slipped back into her bikini and served full Instagram-model energy, lounging by the water and striking an effortless pose.

As for where exactly she was? Hard to say. But with Meadow stealing the spotlight, we're guessing location wasn't the main attraction!