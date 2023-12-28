Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Separates From Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, has announced she and her husband are going their separate ways ... coming just a little over 2 years after they tied the knot.

25-year-old Meadow announced the breakup of her and Louis Thornton-Allan Wednesday night, saying online, "We have come to the agreement to amicably separate."

She says the split is "truly a united decision," adding, "We maintain mutual love and respect for one another." Meadow also called her post a "statement from the two of us."

The 2 were spotted shopping in NYC a couple weeks ago ... but it appears those days are behind them.

As we reported, Meadow and Louis got hitched in October 2021 on the sandy beaches of the Dominican Republic ... with Paul's friend and 'Fast and Furious' costar Vin Diesel -- who is Meadow's godfather -- walking her down the aisle.

As you'll recall, Meadow lost her father, Paul, in 2013 when he died in a tragic car crash ... so Vin showing up in his place was truly fitting ... given the racing franchise both Vin and Paul were stars in is built on family.