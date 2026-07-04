Joey Chestnut Wins 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest For 18th Time

No One Can Ketchup to My Glizzy Pounding Skills ...

Play video content Video: Joey Chestnut Reclaims Hot Dog Eating Crown, Wins 18th Nathan's Title ESPN

Joey Chestnut is the big dog in the hot dog eating world ... retaining his annual Nathan's Hog Dog Eating Contest Title -- which marks the 18th time he's choked down more dogs than anyone else.

The competitive eating legend swallowed 66 dogs in just 10 minutes on Saturday to win the title at Coney Island in front of a crowd estimated at roughly 25K and many more viewers watching on ESPN 2.

Check out the clip ... Chestnut raised his arms above his head afterward looking thoroughly exhausted -- with an American flag draped over his right shoulder.

JC lifted the championship built for all to see .. fighting through the sluggishness he's gotta feel after throwing down that many dogs.

He far outpaced the competition BTW ... 2024 Nathan's winner Pat Bertoletti finished in second -- having eaten just 51 dogs.

Like we mentioned, this is Joey's 18th victory. He has won every year he's competed since falling just short in 2015. You may remember he sat out in 2024 when Bertoletti won due to a sponsorship dispute with Major League Eating.

MIKI SUDO REMAINS UNDEFEATED 🌭

Sudo downs 33 hot dogs to capture her 11th title at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sJXefEesce @steviebreech

On the ladies side of the event, Miki Sudo won her 12th title ... knocking down nearly 39 dogs.