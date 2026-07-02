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Celebrities Grilling -- Smokin' Stars Heading Into July 4th

Jonas Bros, Seacrest, Fallon, JT Fire Up Your Grills, America!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrities Grilling -- Sizzlin' Stars!
Launch Gallery
Sizzlin' Stars! Launch Gallery

What better way to head into the Fourth of July weekend than checking out what’s cooking on the grill ... and Hollywood is bringing the meat.

Joe and Kevin Jonas tag-teamed the grill like pros -- flipping meat and corn on the cob like they meant business. MTV's Garrett Miller flashed a beefy photo for his followers, and Kit Keenan picked out some nice cuts for the grates.

The A-listers are getting in on the action too ... Ryan Seacrest, Justin Timberlake, and Jimmy Fallon have some tasty eats in-store for you ...

Check out the gallery!

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