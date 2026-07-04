White Supremacists March in Washington D.C. on Fourth of July

The United States turned 250 on Saturday ... and a group of white supremacists celebrated by flooding the streets of the nation's capital -- much to the chagrin of their fellow Americans.

The Patriot Front -- a white supremacy group which was founded in the aftermath of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia back in 2017 -- showed up in full force in Washington, D.C. ... gathering outside a public transit station.

VIDEO THREAD: Hundreds of members of white nationalist Patriot Front marched in Washington DC today, where the 4th of July parade was cancelled for deadly heat.



They struggled with heat as well; a few members of the public yelled at them.



Filmed by @T_Jones_Media / @N2Sreports pic.twitter.com/jM4V5pizqG @FordFischer

Video captured the group -- which is reportedly 400 strong -- in their matching ensembles ... blue shirts, khaki pants and white masks covering most of their faces.

Counterprotesters screamed at the Patriot Front members while journalists filmed the group ... though the protest has remained mostly peaceful so far.

3) "Get the doors, hold the doors, go!"



Patriot Front members boarded the DC Metro going East toward New Carrollton, Maryland, taking over most of the train but with some bystanders on board and a handful of journalists who followed them. pic.twitter.com/jLcgKg5NkN @FordFischer

In one clip, the Patriot Front members crowded into a subway station ... hopping on a train with several members of the public already on it.

The group held both American and Confederate flags as they marched all across Capitol Hill.

If you don't know ... the Patriot Front's aim is to create an all-white ethnostate -- believing they're entitled to the United States because their ancestors conquered America and bestowed it to them, according to the Anti-Defamation League.