Break a leg, Freedom 250 performers ... but keep an eye on the sky, too -- because it seems the stage is already coming apart.

Video is now circulating online that shows a dance troupe spinning around the stage while singers belt out a jazzy tune from back in the day ... and then a piece of the stage comes crashing down from above.

The stage is falling apart at the rehearsal for Freedom 250's July 4th celebration. pic.twitter.com/bPbg94hp6X @AaronParnas

The falling panel nearly lands on top of a couple of dancers, who only barely move out of the way in the nick time.

The smack of the stage piece cuts off the song ... except for one singer who doesn't appear to notice anything's gone wrong ... until one of her fellow songstresses lets her know.

These ladies are supposed to perform on the 4th of July at the Great American State Fair -- a multiday event which has slowly devolved from an attempt to remind Americans about the fun tradition of the fair and other traditions in the country, to a divisive issue, split along party lines.

Numerous performers have dropped out of the event -- including Bret Michaels and The Commodores -- citing political differences with the current administration.

While the event itself didn't come crashing down, it looks like the stage is not what the president or any of his team wants to see.