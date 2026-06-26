North Carolina Governor Condemns Confederate Flag at Great American State Fair

A Confederate flag that was on display for North Carolina's booth at the Great American State Fair in D.C.'s National Mall has been condemned by the governor ... and will be removed.

Here's the deal ... the booth went viral on Friday after a visitor posted a video of monitors showing a flag split between the current and the Confederate flag. Needless to say ... some people were super pissed.

I stopped by the North Carolina booth at the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall today.



The state decided not to participate because of the high costs so the booth is sponsored by private orgs. pic.twitter.com/tsnU9GjOYO @ReubenJones1

A spokesperson for Gov. Josh Stein tells TMZ ... "This flag does not represent the North Carolina that we love. America 250 is about unity and bringing our nation together. We are pleased the flag that did the opposite has now been taken down. Here in Raleigh, North Carolina, we are hosting a July 4th A250 celebration that will honor the spirit of equality and freedom in the Declaration of Independence. Everyone is welcome."

We also hear ... a member of Stein's team spoke with event organizers -- and they are working on taking down that part of the display.