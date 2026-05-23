Kyle Busch Honored by North Carolina, Flags to Be Flown Half-Staff

Kyle Busch's tragic death has inspired statewide mourning in North Carolina ... with the governor ordering all flags to be flown half-staff.

Governor Josh Stein announced the order Friday ... directing officials to lower all U.S. and state flags to half-staff as a way of honoring Busch's legacy.

The flags were set to half-staff at sunrise Saturday and will remain that way until the sun sets on Sunday.

Gov. Stein said, "Kyle Busch was not just a talented and record-setting driver; he was also a kind person. His loss will be felt throughout the entire NASCAR community and well beyond ... may his memory be a blessing.”

Busch primarily resided in Denver, North Carolina ... a Charlotte suburb. He died in Charlotte on Thursday.

As we reported ... Busch died of severe pneumonia, which progressed into sepsis, according to his family.

Play video content Video: Kyle Busch Was Coughing Up Blood Day Before Death, According to 911 Call Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office

Before being taken to the hospital, Busch was in a racing simulator when he reportedly became unresponsive. We obtained 911 audio in which someone told a dispatcher the patient was coughing up blood and looked like they might pass out.