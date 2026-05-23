Kyle Busch Honored by North Carolina, Flags to Be Flown Half-Staff
Kyle Busch North Carolina Flags Will Fly at Half-Staff in Racer's Honor
Kyle Busch's tragic death has inspired statewide mourning in North Carolina ... with the governor ordering all flags to be flown half-staff.
Governor Josh Stein announced the order Friday ... directing officials to lower all U.S. and state flags to half-staff as a way of honoring Busch's legacy.
The flags were set to half-staff at sunrise Saturday and will remain that way until the sun sets on Sunday.
Gov. Stein said, "Kyle Busch was not just a talented and record-setting driver; he was also a kind person. His loss will be felt throughout the entire NASCAR community and well beyond ... may his memory be a blessing.”
Busch primarily resided in Denver, North Carolina ... a Charlotte suburb. He died in Charlotte on Thursday.
As we reported ... Busch died of severe pneumonia, which progressed into sepsis, according to his family.
Before being taken to the hospital, Busch was in a racing simulator when he reportedly became unresponsive. We obtained 911 audio in which someone told a dispatcher the patient was coughing up blood and looked like they might pass out.
Busch won a Truck Series race less than a week before he died ... and appeared in NASCAR's All-Star Race a few days before.