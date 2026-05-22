Who Is Kyle Busch? All About NASCAR's Late Legend

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch passed away suddenly, according to an announcement from his racing team, Richard Childress Racing, and from NASCAR itself.

His "sudden and tragic passing" comes the same day his family revealed he'd been hospitalized with a "severe illness."

Kyle leaves behind an incredible legacy in the racing community. Keep reading to learn more and honor his memory.

Kyle started racing at 6 years old

Kyle was a Las Vegas native who was just 6 years old when he first fell in love with racing, often go-karting around his cul-de-sac.

He reportedly used crushed soda cans to create a makeshift track for himself and his brother, Kurt. Busch would even use the little tabs as targets to practice weaving in and out, according to ESPN.

He made his NASCAR debut as a teenager

Kyle's first popped on the NASCAR scene at only 16 years old ... racing for Roush Racing in a 2001 Craftsman Truck Series race, behind the wheel of a number 99 Ford.

While he finished 9th at Indianapolis Raceway Park, his debut was cut short ... thanks to a rule NASCAR implemented shortly after which banned drivers under 18 from competing in any of its touring divisions.

Once he was eligible, he went on to win Rookie of the Year twice -- in 2004 for NASCAR's Busch Series and again in 2005 for NASCAR's Cup Series.

Busch has won the most NASCAR national series races in history

Over the course of his 25-year career, Kyle won more NASCAR national series races than any other driver in history. He racked up 63 Cup Series wins, 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins and 69 Truck Series wins ... for a grand total of 234.

Busch also holds the records for most Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins. He's even been crowned Cup Series Champion twice -- in 2015 and 2019.

He's one of the official GOATs of NASCAR

NASCAR made Kyle's GOAT status official ... naming him in their list of 75 greatest drivers. He's in good company, included alongside all-time greats and household names like Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

This tracks, since Busch's list of accomplishments is longer than a CVS receipt. Not to mention ... he's taken home the top motorsports honor at the ESPYS twice ... having been crowned Best Driver in 2016 and 2019.

Kyle's 11-year-old son is also a racer

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Kyle's young song, Brexton, is continuing the family tradition ... because he's a racer, himself. According to Brexton's bio, he started racing at just 5 years old, competing at the Beginner Box Stock division at Millbridge Speedway.

Just days before his death, Busch took to Instagram to wish Brexton a happy 11th birthday ... sharing sweet snaps of his son.

He wrote in the caption ... "You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!"

In addition to Brexton, Kyle is also survived by his wife Samantha and his 4-year-old daughter Lennix.

Kyle won his race just last week

We first heard Kyle was sick when he radioed for medical help during his Cup Series race on May 10 at Watkins Glen in upstate New York, which he finished in 8th place.

And even though he was still under the weather, Busch raced again in a Truck Series race on May 15, where he won the EcoSave 200.

He was 41.