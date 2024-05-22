Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Fined $75k For Fighting Kyle Busch, Dad Suspended
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Fined $75k For Kyle Busch Brawl ... Dad Suspended
NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. going all Mike Tyson on Kyle Busch at the All-Star Race just set him back financially -- he was just fined $75K for his involvement in this past weekend's wild brawl.
The racing organization handed down the punishment on Wednesday ... saying not only will RSJ have to write out a hefty check, but his dad was suspended indefinitely for his role in the scrap as well.
As we previously reported, the two drivers confronted each other after Sunday's event ... with Stenhouse pissed after Busch seemingly caused him to wreck on purpose at the beginning of the race.
During their altercation, Stenhouse clocked Busch with a vicious punch ... and both teams quickly got involved.
2024 All-Star race @ North Wilkesboro, Ricky Stenhouse Jr's full race onboard. pic.twitter.com/4UJ0rS6sK0— Andrew (@Basso488) May 20, 2024 @Basso488
Two Stenhouse crew members were hit with bans ... as Clint Myrick got an eight-race suspension, and Keith Matthews was handed four races as a result of the fight.
But there's an opportunity for RSJ to make the money back -- as TMZ Sports previously reported, the two drivers got an offer to take their beef to the ring via Celebrity Boxing ... with Damon Feldman willing to give them a solid payday.