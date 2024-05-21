Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch Get Celebrity Boxing Offer To Hash Out Beef In Ring

If Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch wanna take their beef from garages and pit roads to an actual squared circle ... TMZ Sports has learned Celebrity Boxing is more than willing to put on the bout for them.

Damon Feldman -- the honcho of the fight org. -- said in a video message Monday he's ready to put the wheels in motion on a boxing match between the NASCAR stars ... as soon as they give him the green light.

Play video content

"Come on, NASCAR," Feldman said, "let's make this the biggest deal in the country!"

The two drivers, of course, kicked off the talk of a potential tilt on Sunday evening ... after they got into a spat following NASCAR's All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Play video content X/@NASCAR

Stenhouse Jr. was so furious over the way Busch wrecked him in the second lap of the contest ... he waited 'til the race's finish to confront him in the garage area.

He then uncorked a haymaker that landed flush -- which ignited an all-out brawl.

Neither dude was really able to get a hold of each other after the initial blow ... but if they want to strap on gloves and get that done now, Feldman says he can make it all happen for them.

Unclear if Busch would like any part of it ... but Stenhouse Jr. did say following the fracas he'd be up for it -- if there was a charity component to it all.

"I would do that," he said, before adding, "That would be fun."