NASCAR's Ross Chastain Socks Noah Gragson In Face In Wild Pit Road Fight

A NASCAR race looked more like a boxing match on Sunday ... after star drivers Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson got into a wild fight on pit road.

The tiff happened following the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway ... after Chastain had put Gragson's car into the wall on the track, ending the driver's day early.

Gragson was clearly furious over the move -- especially after the two had a similar incident during a race earlier this year -- so he confronted Chastain about it when the race concluded.

You can see in video of their altercation -- the two traded words, before Gragson grabbed Chastain.

The guys then tussled a bit -- before Chastain fired off a huge right hand that connected flush with Gragson's cheek.

Gragson tried to fire back punches of his own -- but NASCAR security stepped in, preventing the fight from escalating further.

After the incident, Gragson told FOX he was "sick and tired" of the way Chastain has been racing -- and wanted to make sure the driver knew about it.

As for Chastain, he spoke generally about the beef, but noted, "We have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse."

