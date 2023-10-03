NASCAR Drivers Matt Crafton, Nick Sanchez Fined For Bloody Post-Race Fight

Play video content X/Movement20_

Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez will have to cough up some cash after their post-race brawl last week ... because the NASCAR drivers were fined thousands for the bloody altercation!

NASCAR made the announcement Tuesday, announcing Crafton, the ThorSport Racing driver, was fined $25k. Meanwhile, Sanchez, a rookie driver for Rev Racing, was hit with a $5k fine ... both for their roles in the epic scrap at Love’s RV Stop 25 at Talladega Superspeedway.

It seems the melee started after the drivers made contact with each other during the last lap of the race, a playoff event. Once the race finished, Crafton confronted Sanchez as he walked to the garage.

Witnesses say Crafton, 47, caught Sanchez, 22, by surprise, and the fight was on.

Sanchez ended up with a bloody face ... and he wasn't pleased, threatening Crafton for the punch, which some people have described as a cheap shot.

"You're f***ing dead," Sanchez yelled. "I'm gonna f***ing kill you!"

Sanchez -- the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champ -- suffered a broken nose ... which was treated at the track by medics.

NASCAR also suspended Sanchez's father from the last two races of the year for getting involved in the fight.

"I think if you look at our history with our drivers and how we handle these situations, a suspension was definitely considered," NASCAR VP Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.