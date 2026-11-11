'Yes, Dear' Star Anthony Clark Dead at 62

Anthony Clark, the comedian and actor best known for starring in the CBS sitcom "Yes, Dear," has died, according to his former costar Mike O'Malley.

O'Malley announced the news Wednesday on X, writing, "Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy."

Mike remembered Anthony as a standout comedian who was already a big name in Boston during the mid-1990s, regularly selling out comedy shows.

He recalled seeing Anthony perform with his wife, Lisa, at The Comedy Connection, saying they "laughed and laughed and laughed."

Mike added ... "He was so unique one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend."

The actor revealed he had spoken to Anthony just three weeks ago, saying the comedian had them laughing once again.

Alongside his tribute, Mike shared throwback photos from the final episode of "Yes, Dear," which ended in 2006 after 122 episodes.

Anthony starred as Greg Warner opposite O'Malley's Jimmy Hughes on the CBS sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 2000 to 2006.

Anthony was 62.