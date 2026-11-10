'Mike Hammer' Star Stacy Keach Dead at 85

Tony Award nominee Stacy Keach has died at age 85.

Keach passed away Tuesday at his home in Poland ... according to his wife Małgosia Tomassi.

Tomassi said in a statement Keach died "after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure."

Keach rose to fame in the '60s after getting his start on Broadway before pivoting to film in the '70s -- starring alongside Faye Dunaway in "Doc."

He is perhaps most known for his recurring television role as Mike Hammer in multiple TV series including "Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer" and "The New Mike Hammer."

The prolific actor racked up more than 200 credits across movies and television during his six-decade career.

Stacy came from an accomplished family in Hollywood -- with his dad Stacy Keach Sr. being an iconic Western star and his brother James Keach being a filmmaker and actor.

Stacy was 85.