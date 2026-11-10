Pillsbury Doughboy Voice Actor JoBe Cerny Dead at 78

JoBe Cerny, the man who brought the iconic Pillsbury Doughboy to life with his unmistakable voice, has died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease ... TMZ has learned.

Cerny's son, Tim Cerny, tells TMZ ... his dad, best known for voicing the baking mascot and its signature giggle, died October 30 in Illinois.

Tim says his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's around 2020 and had to step away from voicing the Pillsbury Doughboy around that time as his health declined.

Cerny spent decades entertaining audiences, but his most recognizable role was lending his voice to the Pillsbury Doughboy, also known as Poppin' Fresh ... the white mascot famous for giggling when poked in the belly.

Cerny appeared in thousands of commercials and other productions over more than five decades ... including serving as the silent spokesperson for Cheer detergent.

His family says outside of show business, Cerny loved racing go-karts and collecting model trains.

He was 78.