Saylor Hayes' Cause of Death Revealed Months After 5-Year-Old Found Dead

The mystery surrounding 5-year-old Saylor Hayes' death is becoming a little clearer ... officials announced Monday she died from drowning, months after her body was discovered in a South Carolina river.

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office determined Saylor died from asphyxia due to drowning, with child neglect listed as a contributing factor.

However, officials say they still can't determine whether her death was an accident or homicide.

The coroner's office explained ... "This classification reflects the inability to conclusively determine whether Saylor’s death was accidental or the result of a homicidal act."

As we previously reported, Saylor's autopsy was conducted in September. The examination revealed pulmonary edema -- a buildup of fluid in the lungs -- but found no signs of external or internal trauma.