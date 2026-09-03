Saylor Hayes' Parents Seen For First Time Since Being Charged Over Her Death

Appear in Court After Being Blamed For Her Death

Saylor Hayes' parents were in court Thursday after their 5-year-old autistic daughter was found dead in South Carolina.

During their extradition hearings at a Tennessee court, 70-year-old John Hayes III and 31-year-old Geordyn Hayes both waived their rights to attorney hearings and other extradition hearings.

As you know, they were arrested in Tennessee Tuesday after Saylor turned up dead in the Waccamaw River Monday.

They had reported her missing the day before she was found, saying she'd wandered off from the South Carolina rental property they were staying at.

They're supposed to be extradited back to South Carolina but are due back in the TN court for a status hearing on September 14 ... that is, if they're not already gone by then.