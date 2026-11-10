Late ‘Looney Tunes’ Voice Actor Eric Bauza Leaves Behind 7-Figure Estate

'Looney Tunes' voice actor Eric Bauza left behind a hefty sum for his son and family members, TMZ has learned.

Eric’s brother, Edgar Alan Bauza, filed court docs seeking to serve as executor of the estate of the actor who voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Porky Pig.

Per the petition, Eric left behind a will naming Edgar as executor of the estate, and the docs show the estate has an estimated $700k in personal property, and another $848k in equity from real property, for a grand total of more than $1.5 million. It's unclear whether there are any separate private trusts with additional assets.

Eric died on October 25, 2026, at the age of 46. His beneficiaries include his son Ryker, his son’s mother, Jessica, his father, Egardo, his mom, Elvria, and his niece, Kyra.

Following his death, Eric’s friend launched a GoFundMe for Jessica … which has raised over $51k with a goal of $75k … to pay for “ongoing household bills, everyday living expenses, travel expenses to Toronto to see Eric and Jessica's families, and any myriad of unforeseen financial challenges that may present themselves.”

As we previously told you ... Eric passed away last month at the age of 46.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled Eric’s cause of death was determined to be hypertensive cardiovascular disease … with other factors including sleep apnea and obesity. His manner of death was natural.

Eric was an icon in the animation world ... lending his voice to a whole lineup of "Looney Tunes" favorites, including Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian, and Road Runner.