Gypsy Rose Blanchard Avoids Family Drama at Ken Urker's Memorial Service

Gypsy Rose Blanchard came to honor her baby daddy, Ken Urker, not reignite a family feud ... and she left his memorial shortly after his sister showed up.

Family sources tell TMZ ... Ken's Celebration of Life was held Saturday at a venue in Austin, Texas ... with about 30 of his closest friends and relatives gathering to remember him.

We're told Gypsy attended with their daughter, Aurora, and her stepmother, Kristy ... and even delivered a speech during the service, which also featured a slideshow honoring Ken.

But things got interesting toward the end ... sources say Gypsy stepped away to change Aurora's diaper, and when she returned, she spotted Ken's sister Autumn, who has publicly criticized Gypsy in the past.

Rather than risk an awkward encounter, we're told Gypsy informed Ken's family she was heading out ... and they were fine with it. The two women never crossed paths or spoke, and Gypsy joined Ken's family for breakfast the following morning.

Sources add Autumn showed up with two friends who were turned away at the door ... because the family wanted to keep the gathering limited to people they knew.

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Ken Urker’s Sister Over Disrespectful Comments Instagram/@gypsyrose.insta

As TMZ previously reported ... Gypsy and Autumn's feud exploded after Ken's death, with Autumn accusing Gypsy of lying about her brother and Gypsy firing back that Autumn was disrespecting his memory. Gypsy even claimed the siblings weren't close and that Autumn had criticized Ken before his death.

Gypsy also previously attended a private viewing for Ken in Louisiana with several of his relatives ... though Autumn was notably absent from that gathering.