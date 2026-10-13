Gypsy Rose Blanchard Rips Ken Urker's Sister For Disrespecting His Memory

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Ken Urker’s Sister Over Disrespectful Comments Instagram/@gypsyrose.insta

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is unloading on Ken Urker's sister, Autumn ... and she says Ken's sister is tarnishing her late brother's memory.

Gypsy posted a video addressing the tension, acknowledging that she and Autumn have never been on good terms ... noting Ken's sister always opposed their relationship.

She says Autumn was criticizing her brother on livestreams for the past 6 months leading up to his death ... and even claims Ken told her during their final phone call that Autumn was planning to go even harder on her public attacks against him.

Gypsy also ripped into Autumn for going to the media in the wake of Ken's death and making them look like a happy family, calling it disturbing and disrespectful to his memory ... considering how Gypsy claims his sister treated him when he was alive.

She also slammed the media for taking Autumn's glowing comments at face value ... she says just because Autumn is Ken's sister it doesn't automatically mean Autumn is the most trustworthy source when it comes to his relationships or how he was feeling.

Gypsy accused Autumn of using Ken's death to create a platform for herself ... and Gypsy says she's working to protect his memory.

As we reported, Autumn went live after Ken's death, going scorched earth on Gypsy Rose and accusing her of lying about her brother.