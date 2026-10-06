Ken Urker's Family Invited Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Funeral in Texas

An invite to Ken Urker's funeral has been officially extended to Gypsy Rose Blanchard, TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ Ken's family invited Gypsy to attend his service in Texas -- where he is from -- when the family makes arrangements.

We’re told that -- despite Ken's sister Autumn expressing her disdain for Gypsy -- Gypsy actually has a great relationship with the rest of Ken’s family.

Sources stress there is no family tension between Gypsy and Ken’s family, apart from Autumn ... we're told Ken’s mother, Raina, likes Gypsy and his parents don't blame her for anything.

We’re told Gypsy is open to attending the funeral ... but also wants to hold one of her own in Louisiana for her family that won’t be able to attend the Texas service.

As we previously reported, Gypsy and Ken's family -- minus Autumn -- had a private viewing for Ken over the weekend, where they said their final goodbyes.

Gypsy and Ken's daughter, Aurora, was there ... and we're told she recognized Ken and even called him "Daddy."