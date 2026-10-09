Ken Urker's Landlord Asked Family For His Rent, One Week After He Died

Landlords really have no shame ... because the person who was renting out a home to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's baby dad, Ken Urker, asked his family for rent ... one week after Ken died.

Urker family sources tell TMZ ... Ken's relatives cleaned out the unit -- where he died on October 1 -- leaving it spotless. We're told the landlord inspected the place, thanked the family, and then reached out to Ken's mom Wednesday to ask about missing October rent.

Ken had been dead for exactly 7 days when the landlord came crawling back for money ... and our sources say the family felt the timing was inappropriate, especially because Ken had paid a security deposit they believed should cover October's $1,400 rent.

The landlord tells TMZ ... Ken signed a three-month lease extension before his previous contract expired October 1, keeping him in the unit through the end of December. The landlord confirms contacting Ken's family about the rent but says he now plans to waive the remaining balance because Ken is dead.

As TMZ first reported ... Ken died inside his rental home on October 1. Police connected his landlord with his family afterward.

As we told you ... Gypsy and Ken had been spending time apart before his death, but sources told us they never considered themselves fully broken up. We were told the former couple planned to move into a new place together and were discussing their future.

Gypsy and Ken first began dating years ago before eventually going their separate ways. They later reconnected and welcomed their daughter, Aurora, who was present at Ken's private viewing over the weekend.

We broke the story ... Gypsy and members of Ken's family, except Autumn, attended the private viewing and said their final goodbyes. Our sources told us Aurora recognized Ken and called him "Daddy."