Former FBI Agent Weighs In On Gypsy Rose's Ex-Fiance's Death

Former FBI Agent Weighs In On Why Cause Is Still Undetermined

It makes sense that investigators need to wait for toxicology results to determine Ken Urker's official cause of death ... at least according to a former FBI investigator.

Jennifer Coffindaffer -- an ex-FBI agent -- sat down with Jakson on TMZ's YouTube series, "In The Know," to discuss how to tell if Gypsy Rose's former fiancé overdosed or if foul play was involved.

She say the tox report will be crucial to determining Ken's manner of death, because it'll let investigators know if the drugs he took were laced with something deadly, or if he simply took too much.

Basically, Coffindaffer says you have to really look at everything to get a clear picture of what happened -- from the physical layout of the scene to his communications in the days leading up to his death -- to figure out if something was staged or not.