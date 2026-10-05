Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Alleged Abuse Aimed at Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

See The Abuse Ken Faced Before His Death!!!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is doubling down on her push for "Kenan's Law" ... sharing what she says is just a small slice of the online abuse her ex-fiancé Ken Urker endured before his death.

Gypsy posted an evidence log to Instagram Monday afternoon documenting years of alleged cyberbullying, ridicule and harassment aimed at Ken across Reddit, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms.

The log includes everything from digs at Ken's looks and sexuality to accusations about his character, parenting and relationship with Gypsy.

It also includes past comments attributed to Gypsy's ex, Ryan Anderson, including him calling Ken a "homewrecker" and joking he was better looking and still had his hair.

Gypsy says the screenshots don't even come close to showing the full extent of what Ken dealt with ... arguing hundreds or thousands of posts can pile up against one person over time.

She wrote ... "Behind the screen was a real person. A father and partner. Someone who was loved."

As TMZ previously reported, Gypsy launched a Change.org petition over the weekend pushing for stronger protections and accountability surrounding cyberbullying following Ken's death.

The evidence log also includes posts and comments made after Ken died ... something Gypsy says shows the harassment didn't stop even then.