Miley Cyrus' wedding brought her famous parents together ... and despite their rocky history, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus were actually getting along at their daughter's big day ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to the situation tells TMZ ... Billy Ray and his ex-wife Tish were seen speaking to each other at the Palm Springs celebration, with no signs of tension between them.

We're told the former couple wasn't hanging out for an extended period of time, but they definitely interacted.

Our source says "everyone was being friendly" and there was "no drama" at the wedding ... so it sounds like Miley's big day was free of any family fireworks!

As we previously reported ... Miley tied the knot with Maxx Morando at Frank Sinatra's former Palm Springs home, with both her parents in attendance.

Billy Ray attended with his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, while Tish was also there alongside her husband Dominic Purcell and other family members, including Miley's sister Noah Cyrus.

The friendly interaction is particularly interesting given Billy Ray and Tish's complicated history. Tish filed for divorce in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage, and the split sparked major tension throughout the Cyrus family.

Miley previously opened up about the family drama, admitting she took on some of her mother's pain following the divorce, which contributed to tension between her and Billy Ray.

But things have been looking up. As we reported ... Miley and Billy Ray have spent time together after reports of a strained relationship, and Billy Ray publicly praised Tish, calling her a strong mother while admitting he wasn't always easy to be married to.